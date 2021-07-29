East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

