Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.43.

DEA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. 495,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,507. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 108.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

