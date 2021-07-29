Eaton Co. plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Eaton has increased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $155.46 on Thursday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $91.72 and a 1-year high of $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

