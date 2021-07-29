Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 486,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 55,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $155.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $91.72 and a 12-month high of $157.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

