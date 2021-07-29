Eaton Vance Management Acquires 918 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after buying an additional 31,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,016,000 after purchasing an additional 381,172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

