Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,694 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,355,000 after purchasing an additional 97,222 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,672 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after acquiring an additional 544,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NYSE:WRB opened at $72.94 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

