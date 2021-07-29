Eaton Vance Management Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 29.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Trimble by 27.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Trimble by 59.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Trimble by 13.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 555.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.18. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

