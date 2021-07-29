Eaton Vance Management Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $285.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

