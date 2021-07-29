Eaton Vance Management Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 115,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

