Eaton Vance Management Sells 26,557 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,557 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 340,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,452,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $209.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $111.80 and a 12-month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

