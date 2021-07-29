eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.11

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.11 and last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 33220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

