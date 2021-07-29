ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ECMOHO were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECMOHO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOHO opened at $1.21 on Thursday. ECMOHO Limited has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

