ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.