ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.23

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.23 and last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 14767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECN. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.6115106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -78.78%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

