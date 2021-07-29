Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Up 5,872.7% in July

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 5,872.7% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECAOF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

