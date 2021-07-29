EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.25

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.25 and last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 85575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.30, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.64. The firm has a market cap of C$338.10 million and a PE ratio of -100.00.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

