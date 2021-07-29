eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.770-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.52 million.

EHTH stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 254,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.67. eHealth has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

