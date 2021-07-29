Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $132.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $145.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

