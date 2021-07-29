electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the June 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get electroCore alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 109,602 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 84,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in electroCore by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOR stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42. electroCore has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.