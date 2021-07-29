electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the June 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
In other news, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 109,602 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 84,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of electroCore by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in electroCore by 20.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
