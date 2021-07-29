Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Electromed worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

ELMD opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen H. Craney purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

