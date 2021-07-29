Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. Element Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$ EPS.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.37. 1,819,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Element Solutions has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

