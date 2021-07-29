Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 316.5% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,024. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
