Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 316.5% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,024. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.