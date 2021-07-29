Emera Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.
EMA traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.59. The company had a trading volume of 796,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.06.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
