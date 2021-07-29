Emera Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

EMA traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.59. The company had a trading volume of 796,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.06.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMA. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.22.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

