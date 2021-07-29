ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
