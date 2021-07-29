ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

