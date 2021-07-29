Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.57.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.