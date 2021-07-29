Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Short Interest Update

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESOA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,353. Energy Services of America has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Elliott sold 25,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $51,154.48.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.