Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.44. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 80,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,137,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

