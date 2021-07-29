Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENPH. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $181.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Enphase Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

