Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.63.

ENPH stock opened at $181.42 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

