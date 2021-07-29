EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 15th

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

EnPro Industries has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.