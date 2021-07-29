EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENQUF. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $0.33 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.24. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

