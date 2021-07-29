Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $561 million.Entegris also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.84 to $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,183. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.82. Entegris has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,447 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.