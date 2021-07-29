Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the June 30th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 19,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,942. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $121.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

