Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SYTE remained flat at $$7.55 on Thursday. Enterprise Diversified has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18.
About Enterprise Diversified
