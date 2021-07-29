Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SYTE remained flat at $$7.55 on Thursday. Enterprise Diversified has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18.

About Enterprise Diversified

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service providers; web hosting services; third-party software as a reseller; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

