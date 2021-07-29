Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

EPD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 6,791,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,049. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.