Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EGLX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $371.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 35.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

