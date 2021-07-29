EPAM Systems (EPAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM opened at $552.96 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $278.76 and a one year high of $561.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.