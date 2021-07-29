Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post $8.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Epizyme reported sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $44.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $51.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.61 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $122.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 14,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,688. The company has a market capitalization of $695.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

