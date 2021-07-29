Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $925.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $900.00 to $925.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $870.43.

Equinix stock traded down $36.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $800.00. 17,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,566. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 175.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $799.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after purchasing an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

