Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading Down 4.6% After Earnings Miss

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $797.94 and last traded at $797.94. 9,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 557,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $836.31.

The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.24.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,165,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 181.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $799.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

