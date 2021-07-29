Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Britvic plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Britvic in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.33 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.10.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

