Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

