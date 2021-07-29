Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortis Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fortis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

