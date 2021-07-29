Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of HSII traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 255,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,054. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $825.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

