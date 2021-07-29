Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.