Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Shares of ST stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

