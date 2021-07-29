Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.520 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.82. 5,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,915. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

