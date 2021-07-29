Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.88.

ELS opened at $82.95 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.