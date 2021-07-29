Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($41.18) to €339.00 ($398.82) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.00.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.